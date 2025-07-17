$270M Las Vegas Strip Lot Stands Empty while Fertitta Takes Ambassador Role

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 01: Tilman Fertitta, nominee to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Italy, testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Trump has nominated 49 Ambassadors, most of which are still waiting for a Senate nomination vote. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta's long-planned Las Vegas Strip resort remains stalled, nearly three years after Clark County approved the ambitious project. Fertitta, who purchased the six-acre parcel at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue for $270 million in 2022, had envisioned a 43-story luxury hotel-casino with 2,420 rooms, along with upscale dining, a spa, convention space, and a theater. Demolition of preexisting buildings on the site began shortly after the county's approval in October 2022.

Despite early momentum, the land is still a surface parking lot, currently charging at least $14.99 per vehicle. Fertitta missed previous construction deadlines and is now seeking an extension to maintain project entitlements. Under the updated request, work must begin by Oct. 19, or risk losing county approvals. “Just drive out when you're ready and we'll automatically charge your account,” a sign on the lot declared.

The project's future is further complicated by Fertitta's recent appointment as U.S. ambassador to Italy, which required him to step away from his business responsibilities. The resort had briefly involved Las Vegas casino executive Maurice Wooden, who has since moved on to helm the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas.