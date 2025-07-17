ContestsEvents
Back To The Beginning Sets Charity Concert Record

It's been almost two weeks since Back To The Beginning, and we're starting to learn more about the concert's incredible charity impact. As previously reported, the all-star concert headlined by…

Erica Banas
(L-R) Musicians Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath appear at a press conference to announce their first new album in 33 years and a world tour in 2012 at the Whisky a Go Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.
It's been almost two weeks since Back To The Beginning, and we're starting to learn more about the concert's incredible charity impact.

As previously reported, the all-star concert headlined by the final performances of Ozzy Osbourne and the original Black Sabbath lineup raised over $190 million. That money went to three charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice.

It turns out that $190 million figure makes Back To The Beginning the highest-grossing charity concert of all time. Billboard crunched the numbers related to past and more recent charity concerts. Not only was Back To The Beginning No. 1, it came in a distant first place. The outlet reported that the charity concert that came in second was the America: A Tribute to Heroes telethon, which benefited the September 11th Fund. That concert raised $129 million.

The third-highest-grossing charity concert of all time was FireAid. That concert, which took place in January and benefited victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, raised over $100 million.

Coming in at fourth and fifth, respectivly, was Live Aid and Farm Aid. Live Aid, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, raised over $100 million for African famine relief. Meanwhile, Farm Aid has rasied over $80 million since 1985 in support of family farmers in the United States.

Billboard noted that the monetary figures were not adjusted for inflation. Nonetheless, it's still very impressive that Back To The Beginning out fundraised FireAid. This is particularly impressive when comparing the two concert bills. While FireAid wasn't without rock representation -- like Green Day, The Black Crowes, and Red Hot Chili Peppers -- there were no hard rock or metal acts on the bill. FireAid also featured many major pop stars -- like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Katy Perry -- and had broader mainstream appeal.

Erica Banas
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
