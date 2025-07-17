Big I-15 Shutdowns Coming to Las Vegas Strip Area in July

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is preparing for two major weekend closures on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas as part of the final stages of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project. The project, which began in 2022, aims to improve access, safety, and traffic flow in one of the city's most congested areas near the resort corridor.

The first closure runs from 9 p.m. Friday, July 11, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 14, will shut down northbound I-15 between Russell Road and Flamingo Road. The second closure is scheduled for the weekend of July 18–21, impacting southbound I-15 from Spring Mountain Road to Tropicana Avenue during the same overnight hours.

These shutdowns will allow for critical paving and striping work and are expected to be the final major full freeway closures of the project. NDOT officials confirm that any remaining work will involve minor punch-list items, such as potential overnight lane or ramp restrictions.

During the closures, several key ramps will also be blocked. On the first weekend, ramps from westbound and eastbound I-215, Russell Road, Tropicana Avenue, and Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed. On the second weekend, ramps from Spring Mountain Road, Flamingo Road, and Harmon Avenue will be affected.

Drivers are advised to detour by exiting at Russell Road, traveling north on Decatur Boulevard, and rejoining I-15 at Flamingo Road. All closures are weather-dependent and require warm, dry conditions.

"There are a lot of meme pages on social media where they say how Las Vegas always has traffic cones, and that's just part of the culture here," Pernyak said with a laugh.

Pernyak also noted the confusion the closures caused: "There was a highway patrol officer when we were trying to get off [off the freeway], it kind of impeded our destination, and we had to take the back way to get where we needed to go."