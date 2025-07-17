Free Show by Ex-Sublime Singer Coming to Downtown Las Vegas

ContestsEvents
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Rome Ramirez of Sublime With Rome onstage during day 2 of Audacy's Riptide Music Festival 2023 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on December 03, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy's Riptide Music Festival)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: Rome Ramirez of Sublime With Rome onstage during day 2 of Audacy's Riptide Music Festival 2023 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on December 03, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy's Riptide Music Festival)

Las Vegas is set to host a high-energy night of music as Rome, formerly of the band Sublime with Rome, headlines the Downtown Rocks concert series on Saturday, July 19. The free show will take place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the 1st Street Stage in the Fremont Street Experience.

Rome has a unique way of fusing reggae beats and rock anthems that has entertained people all over this great country. He has great energy that will make your summer night in downtown Las Vegas unforgettable. 

Downtown Rocks is a seasonal concert series that turns Fremont Street into a busy open-air venue that attracts both locals and tourists. Downtown Rocks is free, open to the public, and is one of the most affordable, accessible, and anticipated forms of summer entertainment in the city.

Although the event is free, guests should arrive early to get a good view, since many thousands of people are expected. And since Vegas events are sometimes delayed, moved, postponed, or even cancelled, make sure to check the venue for details before leaving for the event.

With the lit backdrop of Fremont Street and a soundtrack of some laid-back grooves and some hard guitar rock, Rome's performance is set to provide the perfect score for a summer evening in Sin City.

