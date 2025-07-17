Jane’s Addiction: Details on the Band’s Dueling Lawsuits

ContestsEvents
Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 25, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Judge Dave Navarro speaks onstage during the Ink Master Season 10 Finale at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on April 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nearly a year after a bizarre altercation on stage, Jane's Addiction members Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins have filed a lawsuit against Perry Farrell, who in turn has filed a countersuit.

In September 2024, Farrell attacked Navarro on stage during a show in Boston. Following the incident, Jane's Addiction announced the cancellation of their remaining tour dates.

According to Rolling Stone, Navarro, Avery, and Perkins filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The lawsuit accuses Farrel of "assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract." The lawsuit claims that the cancellation of their tour dates resulted in a loss of "over $10 million."

The outlet quotes the lawsuit, which states, "The Band can no longer function as a result of the Defendant’s conduct, including his sudden, violent outbursts and demonstrated inability to serve as the Band’s frontman and vocalist. The physical, emotional, and financial harms Defendant has wrought have deeply impacted the Plaintiffs, their families, and their loved ones, and it is time for Defendant to face the consequences of his actions and be held accountable."

Perry Farrell Counters Jane's Addiction

In response, Farrell filed a countersuit hours after the initial lawsuit. Per Ultimate Classic Rock, Farrell's legal rep said the band only filed their lawsuit after finding out the singer was going to file one.

Farrell's suit alleges he was the target of a "bullying campaign within the band for years." Farrell's accusations against the band were similar to theirs and included assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress, and breach of contract."

Additionally, Farrell said he wanted to continue with the Jane's Addiction tour. However, when his bandmates cited his mental health as part of why they canceled the tour, Farrell alleges that it was a move to "undermine him."

As of publishing, it is unknown when these lawsuits will go before a judge or mediator.

