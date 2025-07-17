Las Vegas Tops Nation With 2,500 Concerts and Affordable Hotels

Las Vegas has officially been ranked the top city for live music in the United States, according to a new study released July 14 by Betway. The analysis evaluated over 50 North American cities using a combination of metrics, including the number of concerts and festivals, venue availability, affordability, and online search interest. All in all, Las Vegas certainly outshone all the other cities assessed in this thorough research.

Las Vegas has over 2,500 upcoming concerts and 11 music festivals, which translates into about 398 concerts per 100,000 people. The sheer volume and variety of live music that Las Vegas has to offer speak not only to its substantial and versatile infrastructure for entertainment but also indicate that it doesn't lose its luster as a destination getaway for visitors and residents alike.

Digital consumption only further anchors the status of Las Vegas within the cultural food chain. There are an estimated 700,000 live music-related searches made each year in Las Vegas. Approximately 108,164 per 100,000 people. The staggering amount of search volume reveals that there will be enduring enthusiasm for a live entertainment experience.

Las Vegas remains a viable option, offering a range of world-class music and entertainment. Two adults at an average summer hotel price is $166. It can be a decent option for the music lover to experience a live or continuous performance at a minimal cost. New Orleans and Minneapolis come next in second and third place overall. These two cities are similarly known for their dynamic music communities, but neither matches the overall combination of volume, accessibility, and affordability found in Las Vegas.