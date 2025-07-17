ContestsEvents
NADC Burger Opens 24-Hour Strip Location at Resorts World

Jennifer Eggleston
Mini burgers and chips ready to eat

Royalty Free via Getty Images

NADC Burger has now opened a three-month pop-up in Resorts World Las Vegas and will be serving its famous wagyu smash burgers and beef tallow fries 24/7. NADC Burger's expansion began on July 12 and is the brand's popular debut in Las Vegas, following successful launches in New York City, Denver, Chicago, and Austin.

Professional skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee co-founded the viral burger brand. Their goal is to create the perfect cheeseburger. What started as a personal passion project quickly evolved into a growing national sensation, known for high-quality ingredients and a stripped-down, no-frills approach to classic American fare.

While at the Las Vegas pop-up location, guests can expect NADC's epic offerings of only 100% Wagyu beef with a rich, buttery sear served on toasted buns with house pickles and melted cheese. One of the most exciting items on the menu is the Vegas Exclusive Breakfast Burger, served with a fried egg and crispy smoked bacon, and available throughout their opening hours. 

The opening weekend drew large crowds eager to sample the brand's viral creations in the heart of the city's newest luxury resort. Open around the clock, the pop-up aims to satisfy cravings at any hour, from post-show snacks to late-night meals.

“NADC Burger just opened their pop-up at Resorts World, and they will be serving up their wagyu smash burgers and crispy beef tallow fries 24 hours a day. They also have a Vegas exclusive: the NADC breakfast burger, topped off with a perfectly fried egg and crispy smoked bacon, available all day long.”

The pop-up is expected to remain open through mid-October 2025.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
