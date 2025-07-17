ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pepsi Zero Sugar Sales Surge 25% as Taste Test Makes Vegas Comeback

In Las Vegas, Pepsi brought its famed Pepsi Challenge from July 11 until July 13, with a three-day presence at ‘The Lot’ beside the Fremont Street Experience. The activation celebrated the 50th…

Jennifer Eggleston
glass of cold cola soft drink with ice on wooden background
Royalty Free via Getty Images

In Las Vegas, Pepsi brought its famed Pepsi Challenge from July 11 until July 13, with a three-day presence at 'The Lot' beside the Fremont Street Experience. The activation celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Pepsi Challenge, giving a whole new generation of consumers a chance to put Pepsi Zero Sugar up against Coke Zero Sugar in a blind taste test.

Attendees were invited to sample both beverages without knowing the brand and select their preferred drink. All guests received complimentary Pepsi Zero Sugar, reinforcing the brand's message of inclusivity and encouraging everyone to participate, regardless of prior taste preferences. The event extended beyond the main site with surprise pop-up sampling stations along the Las Vegas Strip, drawing enthusiastic crowds and boosting spontaneous participation.

After the event, Pepsi said they saw a 25% increase in purchases of Pepsi Zero Sugar versus the same time the previous year. This indicates that interest continued to build and gain momentum after the event! This spike also demonstrates that Pepsi was still winning in blind taste tests all over the country. It would seem that Pepsi Zero Sugar is now favored in every market after the Pepsi Challenge.

The Las Vegas activation served as a high-energy promotional moment, leveraging the city's dynamic environment and diverse audience to amplify the Pepsi Challenge's 50-year legacy. By delivering a side-by-side experience and encouraging unbiased selection, Pepsi continues to position its Zero Sugar product as a top contender in the competitive cola market.

FoodHuman InterestPepsi
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Rome Ramirez of Sublime With Rome onstage during day 2 of Audacy's Riptide Music Festival 2023 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on December 03, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy's Riptide Music Festival)
Local NewsFree Show by Ex-Sublime Singer Coming to Downtown Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 14: KJ Simpson #25 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsNBA Summer League Brings $250 Million Boost, Opens Career Doors Beyond BasketballJennifer Eggleston
Lane Closed sign at messy construction urban intersection with sand bags traffic cones heavy equipment working and cars stopped at stoplight. Concept: 215 Beltway construction
Local NewsBig I-15 Shutdowns Coming to Las Vegas Strip Area in JulyJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect