Pepsi Zero Sugar Sales Surge 25% as Taste Test Makes Vegas Comeback

In Las Vegas, Pepsi brought its famed Pepsi Challenge from July 11 until July 13, with a three-day presence at 'The Lot' beside the Fremont Street Experience. The activation celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Pepsi Challenge, giving a whole new generation of consumers a chance to put Pepsi Zero Sugar up against Coke Zero Sugar in a blind taste test.

Attendees were invited to sample both beverages without knowing the brand and select their preferred drink. All guests received complimentary Pepsi Zero Sugar, reinforcing the brand's message of inclusivity and encouraging everyone to participate, regardless of prior taste preferences. The event extended beyond the main site with surprise pop-up sampling stations along the Las Vegas Strip, drawing enthusiastic crowds and boosting spontaneous participation.

After the event, Pepsi said they saw a 25% increase in purchases of Pepsi Zero Sugar versus the same time the previous year. This indicates that interest continued to build and gain momentum after the event! This spike also demonstrates that Pepsi was still winning in blind taste tests all over the country. It would seem that Pepsi Zero Sugar is now favored in every market after the Pepsi Challenge.