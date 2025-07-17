Spanish Pro Leo Margets Makes History as First Woman in WSOP Final Table Since 1995

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 02: Professional poker players Ralph “Rep” Porter (L) and Leo Margets participate in the T.J. Martell Foundation’s second annual Chad Brown Memorial Poker Tournament at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on July 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation)

In a historic moment for the World Series of Poker, Leonor “Leo” Margets of Barcelona has become the first woman to reach the WSOP Main Event final table since Barbara Enright in 1995. Margets, 41, enters the final table with over $2 million in career earnings and a WSOP bracelet won in 2021. Her appearance marks a significant milestone in the game's history. “It's so unreal,” Margets said in an interview with PokerGO. “Right now, it's like a dream. It means so much, like how lucky I am to live this.”

Embed Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DMIIciDsCwy/

The 2025 WSOP Main Event drew 9,735 players, the third-largest field in tournament history, and generated a massive prize pool. The last nine players will take home a minimum of $1 million guaranteed, and the winner will walk away with $10 million, as well as the championship bracelet.

John Wasnock, a recreational player from North Bend, Washington, is the chip leader with 108.1 million chips. Following closely is seven-time bracelet winner Michael Mizrachi with 93 million. Mizrachi, whose career earnings exceed $19 million, is making his second Main Event final table appearance, 15 years after his first.

Texas oil worker Braxton Dunaway is also a strong contender with 91.9 million chips, while Belgium's Kenny Hallaert returns to the final table for the second time with 80.5 million. Hallaert previously finished sixth in 2016 and is seeking his first Main Event title.

Other finalists include:

Serbian player Luka Bojovic (51 million)

South Korea's Daehyung Lee (34.9 million)

High-stakes pro Adam Hendrix (chip count unlisted, but with over $8 million in career winnings)

Jarod Minghini from Nevada (23.6 million)