Terence Crawford Makes Huge Leap to Battle Canelo Alvarez in Blockbuster Fight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Undefeated boxer Terence Crawford (L) arrives onstage for a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crawford is scheduled to fight undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Undefeated boxing champion Terence Crawford is set to face Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez in a historic showdown on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marks the first boxing event at the venue and one of the marquee matchups of the year, promoted as part of Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season. This global entertainment festival drew over 20 million visitors in 2024 and has hosted high-profile fights featuring Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Crawford, 41-0 with 31 knockouts, is making a bold leap up two weight classes from 147 to 168 pounds to challenge for Canelo's unified super middleweight championship. The Omaha native who currently holds the WBA and interim WBO junior middleweight title has established his legacy by defeating many of boxing's top fighters, such as Ricky Burns, Amir Khan, Errol Spence Jr., and Canelo Alvarez, who has a record of 63-2-2 and is one of the most decorated champions of modern boxing.

The Guadalajara-born fighter acknowledged Crawford's skill, calling him one of the best of the last decade. This bout forms part of Alvarez's reported $400 million deal with Riyadh Season, designed to elevate the international profile of both Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas as global boxing hubs.

During the promotional tour, Crawford ignited tension by shoving Alvarez, although he later clarified the gesture as an expression of excitement. The press tour also featured competitive banter and mutual respect, with Crawford stating: “Anybody can be knocked out. Canelo's got a granite chin, he's tough, he's durable. But we've seen him hurt a couple of times, and given the right circumstances, anybody can get knocked out.”

Adding to the hype, former world champion Timothy Bradley voiced strong support for Crawford, saying: “If Canelo couldn't knock out [Jermell] Charlo, are you really thinking he's gonna knock out Crawford? I would pick Terence Crawford to beat a Canelo Alvarez even at 168… Crawford will figure out a way.”