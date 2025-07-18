Audioslave’s Self-Titled Debut Remains Unmatched

The term supergroup is often overused, because to really qualify as a supergroup, each of the band's members has to be a superstar in their own way. Sometimes, the term is simply used for bands that don't really have star players, and that's fine, but it's really stretching the definition of a supergroup.

That's not the case with Audioslave. The legendary rock band formed in California in 2001 and featured Soundgarden lead singer and rhythm guitarist Chris Cornell along with Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello on lead guitar, Tim Commerford on bass and and Brad Wilk on drums.

When those who love rock first heard about Audioslave, the expectations for this band were super high. But, Cornell and company delivered on their self-titled debut album, and that record remains unmatched.

Inside Audioslave's Self-Titled Album

What really stands out about Audioslave's self-titled debut, their first of three records, is that it doesn't sound like Soundgarden or Rage Against the Machine. Instead, it has a style that's entirely its own, and that makes this band special and totally unique from its band members' other projects.

Cornell and Audioslave wrote the song "Light My Way" during Cornell's audition. The band was blown away by Cornell's God-given talent.

"He stepped to the microphone and sang the song and I couldn't believe it," Morello told Rolling Stone, per Rock N' Roll True Stories. "It didn't just sound good, it sounded transcendent. When there is an irreplaceable chemistry from the first moment, you can't deny it."

Audioslave's first single ever released was "Cochise," a raging rocker with huge riffs, meaty rhythms and thick vocals from Cornell. But, "Cochise" wasn't really representative of the album, because of the rest of Audioslave's self-titled debut was much more melodic, making way for Cornell's vocals to really shine. Of course, Morello's guitar work also takes center stage on songs such as "Show Me How To Live" and "Like a Stone," so every band member gets their moment on this album.