Blue Martini to Close Town Square Location After 18 Years, Eyes Strip Reopening in 2026

If you’re a Las Vegas local, you probably remember the legendary Latin Nights at Blue Martini. After nearly 20 years of music, cocktails, and unforgettable memories, the iconic lounge has announced it will be closing its Town Square location.

Blue Martini announced on social media that the lounge's last day would be Sunday, June 20.

"📣 A Heartfelt Thank You ❤️ To our dear friends, loyal followers, and valued guests — After 18 unforgettable years of serving the Las Vegas community, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of our doors here at Townsquare after this Sunday July 20th. From day one, your support, encouragement, and presence have meant the world to us. Whether you were a regular, a one-time guest, or someone who cheered us on from afar — thank you. You helped create something truly special..."

The venue did say that Blue Martini plans to re-open on the Las Vegas Strip in the Spring of 2026.

"But this isn’t goodbye. It’s simply a thank you. For 18 amazing years & being part of our journey 💙 with an invitation to return and create new memories on the chapter..."

Over the years, Blue Martini became known for its signature themed nights — from Neo-Soul Sundays featuring local favorite Kenfolk Band to the vibrant energy of Noche Azules Thursdays and its unbeatable happy hour..

News of the closure sparked an emotional reaction on social media, where longtime patrons shared their memories. Some reminisced about meeting their spouses or best friends at the lounge, while others simply reflected on the good times. One user wrote, “Wow, this just messed me up. I used to love going there. It was so fun.”