Investment Companies Now Own 25% of North Las Vegas Homes as Housing Crunch Worsens

In Clark County, Nevada, soaring interest rates and aggressive investor activity have made homeownership increasingly unaffordable for more than half of local residents.

Rising mortgage rates, now reaching into the high sixes and sevens, are significantly impacting affordability, according to real estate expert Alex Vazquez. Investors, often armed with all-cash offers or large down payments, are outbidding traditional buyers, especially in areas like North Las Vegas, where private investors now own 25% of homes, one of the highest rates in the nation. Countywide, investors own approximately 15% of the housing stock.

"It — it's hard to buy a house in Las Vegas," said Darryl Ursley. "All you can do is save, save, save — and even then — it may not be enough."

Even with dual incomes, many families struggle to enter the market. "I do have a wife, and we have two incomes. If I didn't have that — I wouldn't be able to even think about buying a house recently," Layton said.

The market has recently shifted from a seller's market to a buyer's market, providing new leverage for local buyers. "One thing local buyers can do — ask the seller to buy down the interest rate. Just 1% could save you nearly $5,000 a year," Vazquez advised.

The affordability crisis has spurred legislative action. Nevada recently passed Assembly Bills 540 and 475, allocating more than $195 million for affordable housing initiatives and eviction diversion programs. Additional bills now allow cities to declare properties unlivable and support the development of multi-family housing on commercial land.