Lee Canyon Kicks Off Mountain Bike Race Series

Lee Canyon launched its new unsanctioned downhill mountain bike race series, Viva La Gravity, on July 17 at the Lee Canyon Bike Park. The series kicked off with an emphasis on fun, community, and friendly competition, welcoming riders of all experience levels to enjoy the thrill of the mountain trails.

The race series was started as a grassroots effort and was developed to create a relaxed and fun atmosphere for riders to ride their skills, ride against their friends, and socialize with fellow bikers in the local community. The Lee Canyon team was excited and ready for the race series when speaking with ARC Las Vegas and expressed their happiness in gathering riders to share their passion for the sport.

Viva La Gravity includes four races scheduled throughout the summer, each offering competitors the chance to earn prizes and bragging rights while engaging in downhill racing without the pressure of formal sanctioning. Riders were encouraged to bring their energy, support fellow participants, and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of the LC Bike Park.

"This unsanctioned race is a community-driven event designed for good times with the family of LC Bike Park. Nothing fancy – just downhill racing at the core. Race your friends, earn bragging rights for the week, win prizes, and enjoy this great community of mountain biking at LC Bike Park," the organizers said online.

The opening day drew riders ready to embrace the spirit of adventure and shared experience that defines Lee Canyon's mountain biking scene.

