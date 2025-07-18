ContestsEvents
Lollapalooza: 30+ Years of Headliners/Notable Acts

Lollapalooza was first launched on July 18, 1991. The festival was originally launched as a farewell tour for Jane’s Addiction, which is awkward in light of the band’s recently dueling…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Lollapalooza
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Lollapalooza was first launched on July 18, 1991.

The festival was originally launched as a farewell tour for Jane's Addiction, which is awkward in light of the band's recently dueling lawsuits. Since then, Lollapalooza has had a unique history from its initial run from 1991 to 1997. It was then revived in 2003, canceled in 2004, but has been active from 2005 to today. In the video below, Jane's Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell offers a brief history of the festival.

Perry talks about the definition of the word "Lollapalooza" and says, "I thought about that and I went, 'I can take all these different elements of music and art and lifestyle and swirl them together and make something wonderful.' So, I thought it was the perfect name."

Lollapalooza 2025

As with previous years, the Lollapalooza 2025 lineup is incredibly diverse.

Taking place July 31-August 3, the headliners include Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Rufus Du Sol, Twice, Sabrina Carpenter, and A$AP Rocky.

Other notable acts on the lineup include Grace Abrams, Dom Dolla, Cage The Elephant, DJO, Bleachers, Wallows, Doechii, Clairo, Young Miko, Martin Garrix, and more.

Lollapalooza has definitely evolved over time from a traveling festival to its current multi-day extravaganza in Chicago’s Grant Park. So, how has the festival fared musically over the course of three decades?  Here’s a look at past headliners and other notable acts from years past.

1991

GettyImages-96924104-scaled.jpg

Jane’s Addiction, Siouxsie &amp; the Banshees, Living Colour, Nine Inch Nails, Ice T &amp; Body Count, Butthole Surfers, Rollins Band.

1992

GettyImages-73490545-scaled.jpg

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ministry, Ice Cube, Soundgarden, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Pearl Jam, Lush, Rage Against The Machine, Cypress Hill, House of Pain, Stone Temple Pilots, Temple of the Dog.

1993

GettyImages-486730738-scaled.jpg

Primus, Alice In Chains, Dinosaur Jr., Toll, Rage Against The Machine.

1994

GettyImages-75976812-scaled.jpg

Smashing Pumpkins, Beastie Boys, George Clinton &amp; The P-Funk All Stars, A Tribe Called Quest, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Green Day, The Flaming Lips, Luscious Jackson, The Black Crowes.

1995

GettyImages-54739294-scaled.jpg

Sonic Youth, Hole, Cypress Hill, Beck, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Coolio, The Roots, Patti Smith, Moby.

1996

GettyImages-2246607.jpg

Metallica, Soundgarden, Ramones, Rancid, Rage Against The Machine, Violent Femmes, Wu-Tang Clan, 311.

1997

GettyImages-1520149-scaled.jpg

Devo, The Prodigy, Tool, Snoop Doggy Dogg, Beck, Eels.

2003

GettyImages-632281532-scaled.jpg

Jane’s Addiction, Audioslave, Queens of the Stone Age, The Donnas, The Distillers, Kings Of Leon, Thirty Seconds To Mars.

2005

GettyImages-889997216.jpg

Weezer, Primus, Cake, Liz Phair, Dashboard Confessional, Billy Idol, Pixies, The Black Keys, Spoon.

2006

GettyImages-57549183-scaled.jpg

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kanye West, The Raconteurs, Common, Coheed and Cambria, Queens of the Stone Age, Wolfmother.

2007

GettyImages-77646318-scaled.jpg

Muse, Pearl Jam, Daft Punk, Kings of Leon, The Black Keys, Interpol, The Roots, Iggy &amp; the Stooges, Modest Mouse, LCD Soundsystem.

2008

GettyImages-671354538-1-scaled.jpg

Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Kanye West, The Black Keys, The Raconteurs, Wilco, Nine Inch Nails, Mark Ronson, Flogging Molly.

2009

GettyImages-177286157-scaled.jpg

Depeche Mode, The Gaslight Anthem, Tool, Snoop Dogg, The Killers, Kings of Leon, Arctic Monkeys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lou Reed, Jane’s Addiction, Eric Church,

2010

GettyImages-96307017-scaled.jpg

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Social Distortion, Soundgarden, Wolfmother, The Strokes, The Black Keys, Arcade Fire, MGMT, The National.

2011

GettyImages-109067540-scaled.jpg

Muse, Eminem, Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys, The Cars, Walk The Moon, Foster The People, Coldplay, Death From Above 1979.

2012

GettyImages-132348175-scaled.jpg

Black Sabbath, Avicii, The Black Keys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Jack White, Aloe Blacc.

2013

GettyImages-175345494-scaled.jpg

Nine Inch Nails, Kendrick Lamar, Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend, Phoenix, Mumford &amp; Sons, The Cure, Ghost, Imagine Dragons.

2014

GettyImages-450780522-scaled.jpg

Arctic Monkeys, Interpol, Eminem, Outkast, Kings of Leon, Cage The Elephant, Fitz and the Tantrums, Calvin Harris, Spoon, Skrillex, Childish Gambino.

2015

GettyImages-471417350-scaled.jpg

Paul McCartney, Metallica, Florence and The Machine, Sam Smith, Alabama Shakes, Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.

2016

GettyImages-526997460-scaled.jpg

Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, LCD Soundsystem, J.Cole, Lana Del Rey, Future, Ellie Goulding, Haim, The 1975, Chris Stapleton.

2017

GettyImages-890017608-scaled.jpg

Muse, The Killers, Chance The Rapper, Arcade Fire, Cage The Elephant, Blink-182.

2018

GettyImages-1037533564-scaled.jpg

Jack White,&nbsp;Arctic Monkeys,&nbsp;The National, Vampire Weekend, Portugal, The Man, Chvrches, St. Vincent, Walk The Moon, Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven, Greta Van Fleet, Franz Ferdinand.

2019

GettyImages-583508286-scaled.jpg

The Strokes, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Tame Impala, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Kacey Musgraves, Gary Clark Jr., Tenacious D.

2020

GettyImages-934329854-scaled.jpg

Took place online due to the coronavirus pandemic and featured replays of notable past performances from the festival's history.

2021

GettyImages-1299203129-scaled.jpg

Miley Cyrus, Tyler The Creator, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Illenium, Marshmello, Journey, Dababy, Kaytranada, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Brockhampton, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Limp Bizkit, Modest Mouse.

2022

GettyImages-1372934001.jpg

Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo, J-Hope, Porno for Pyros, Jazmine Sullivan, Glass Animals, Big Sean

2023

GettyImages-1478976378.jpg

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Odesza, Tomorrow x Together, Lana Del Rey.

2024

GettyImages-1482433633-2.jpg

SZA, Tyler, the Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex. Other notable acts on the lineup include deftones, Renee Rapp, Pierce the Veil, Sexyy Red, Two Door Cinema Club, Destroy Boys, Cults, Cannons, Waterparks, In This Moment, Militarie Gun, Hanabie and many more.

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
