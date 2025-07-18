NBA Takes First Step Toward Expansion, Looking to Add Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that the league is officially beginning an in-depth exploration into expansion beyond its current 30 teams. Speaking after the Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas, Silver stated, “A lot of analysis still needs to be done and nothing has been predetermined.” This marks the first time the NBA has formally initiated a comprehensive review of potential expansion since adding the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2004-05 season.

The process, now underway, will involve the NBA's advisory finance and audit & strategy committees, tasked with examining both economic and non-economic implications. While no timeline or expansion fee has been established, Silver noted, “I think there is a significant step now in that we are now engaging in this in-depth analysis, something we weren't prepared to do before. But beyond that, it's really Day 1 of that in-depth analysis.”

Las Vegas and Seattle have emerged as top candidates for expansion franchises. Las Vegas already plays host to NBA Summer League events and has demonstrated strong market enthusiasm, while Seattle has a rich basketball history and remains a popular destination among fans and executives. Expansion could also help reduce travel demands for Western Conference teams and open new commercial opportunities.

Silver was clear that this early-phase review would consider the complex financial landscape of expansion. “For every team you add, you're diluting the economics of the current league,” he said, pointing to impacts on revenue sharing, national broadcast rights, and the talent pool. He likened expansion to selling equity in a business, suggesting any new teams must create long-term value for the league and its stakeholders.