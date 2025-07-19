ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

13 Rock Stars with College Degrees

Plenty of rock stars have honorary college degrees. (In fact, we’ve written about many rockers who have delivered commencement speeches while receiving honorary degrees. And these degrees came from rather…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen perform live on stage at 02 Arena on January 17, 2015 in London, England. (13 Rock Stars with College Degrees)
Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Plenty of rock stars have honorary college degrees. (In fact, we've written about many rockers who have delivered commencement speeches while receiving honorary degrees. And these degrees came from rather prestigious universities!)

Of course, this leads us to a crucial question: How many musicians actually earned their college degrees? More than you think and in some surprising fields!

One of those rock stars is Queen guitarist Brian May, who celebrates a birthday today (July 19) and is among the few doctorate recipients in the gallery. Scroll through to discover other rock stars with college degrees!

Queen

GettyImages-3140196.jpg

Each member of Queen has their own college degree. Brian May earned his PhD in astrophysics in 2007. Freddie Mercury had a degree in graphic art and design. John Deacon has a degree in Electronics, and Roger Taylor has a bachelor's degree in biology.

Dexter Holland

GettyImages-1162642846.jpg

The Offspring frontman earned a Ph.D in molecular biology from the University of Southern California in 2017. His thesis was titled 'Discovery of Mature MicroRNA Sequences within the Protein-Coding Regions of Global HIV-1 Genomes: Predictions of Novel Mechanisms for Viral Infection and Pathogenicity.'

Rivers Cuomo

GettyImages-1138455144.jpg

Cuomo took a little over two decades between the various album and tour cycles with Weezer to earn his English degree from Harvard, but he finally did it in 2006.

Tom Morello

GettyImages-1096800086.jpg

Tom Morello graduated from Harvard University in 1986 with a Bachelor's Degree in social studies.

Greg Graffin

GettyImages-1070327560.jpg

The Bad Religion frontman has an impressive academic record. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCLA. From there, he earned a PhD in science from Cornell University. Graffin has even returned to UCLA and Cornell to teach select science courses.

James Williamson

GettyImages-97744932.jpg

Williamson carved out an incredible post-Stooges career. He received a degree in electrical engineering from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in 1982 and would go on to become a VP at Sony and help develop the technology behind the Blu-ray Disc.

Jim Morrison

GettyImages-3350502-1.jpg

Before helping form The Doors, Jim Morrison would graduate from UCLA in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree from the university's film school.

Jeff Schroeder

GettyImages-171991635.jpg

The former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist has a bachelor's and Master's degree and is currently working on his Ph.D in Comparative Literature at UCLA.

Lou Reed and Sterling Morrison

TheVelv_WhiteLi_Publici_3000DPI300RGB1000146432.jpg

Sterling Morrison earned a PhD in medieval literature in 1986 from the University of Texas at Austin. Lou Reed, meanwhile, earned a Bachelor's degree from Syracuse University in English in 1964.

Brian Mayevergreen
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs wearing a vest
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 19Kelly Shearing
Singer/Guitarist Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during Live Earth New York at Giants Stadium on July 7, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
MusicSmashing Pumpkins Albums Ranked: An In-Depth Comparison of Their Two Most Acclaimed RecordsBG Rand
A split image of Vince Neil of Motley Crue performing onstage at the 2004 Spike TV Video Game Awards on the left and Metallica performing live at Memorial Stadium in Seattle, Wash to celebrate the opening of Experience Music Project on the right.
MusicThe 1982 Heavy Metal Explosion: How Motley Crue and Metallica Changed Rock ForeverKelly Shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect