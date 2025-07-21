Coldplay’s Chris Martin Playfully Warns Audience After Astronomer Cheating Scandal

During the weekend, the internet had a field day because of a Coldplay concert last Wednesday (July 16). No, it’s not about the band’s stellar performance. It’s because two of the audience members caught on the “Kiss Cam” were literally caught in the act, allegedly cheating with their spouses. The sleuths have done a good job, and on Thursday morning, the two were identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot.

During a show on Saturday, Chris Martin left fans giggling when he playfully warned the audience in light of recent events.

Chris Martin: “We’re Going to Use Our Cameras and Put Some of You on the Big Screen”

As reported by Page Six, Coldplay’s frontman said during the concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd and put some of you on the big screen. How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.” He chuckled before adding, “Please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.” Very cheeky of him!

When the camera caught Byron and Cabot during the band’s Wednesday show, Martin quipped (unknowingly getting it right) when the two lovebirds who were cuddling suddenly ducked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Realizing that he did get it right, Martin added, “Hope we didn’t do something wrong.”

However, when the kiss cam focused on another couple, the “Fix You” singer joked again, “OK, now listen, are you two a couple? Are you two a legitimate couple?”

Situation Escalating

After the two were exposed, the situation pretty much escalated. Byron and Cabot were put on leave immediately, although current reports are now circulating that Byron resigned from his post, per CNBC. The tech company said in a statement, “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.” His wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, also removed his surname from her Facebook profile before completely deleting her account.