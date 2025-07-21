Kim Deal Drops Final Album With Late Producer Steve Albini, Sets Up Chicago Show

At Chicago's Thalia Hall this July 23, Kim Deal steps back into the spotlight with a solo set. It's her first time performing alone since last fall's street naming tribute near where Steve Albini worked.

She's bringing fresh music too from Nobody Loves You More, the last album she made with Albini before his death this spring.

"I realized, when I was at a memorial for him the week he passed ... and saw all of these friends ... that I would never know any of them if it wasn't for Steve," said Deal, according to WBEZ Chicago, explaining how he fought for them. "That's when I came to the idea that I'm noet the main player in my own game. Steve was."

In her current solo band, Chicago's own Susan Voelz adds violin to the mix, while Rob Bochnik plays guitar and Alison Chesley brings her cello skills. One track called "Summerland" features sweet sounds from a special ukulele — a gift from Albini to Deal and her sister after they played at his wedding ceremony to Heather Whinna.

The songs span back to 2011, telling stories from different times in Deal's life. "Wish I Was" came after she left The Pixies. In "Are You Mine?" she opens up about watching her mom face Alzheimer's. Writing music became her way to manage the hard times.

Moving back to her roots, Deal left LA for Dayton, Ohio, to stay close to her mom. Now she lives near Jim Macpherson, who drummed for The Breeders at the start. He adds his beats to two songs on this new record.

Even young stars have taken notice of the iconic group's music. When Olivia Rodrigo chose bands for her massive 2024 Guts World Tour, she wanted The Breeders there supporting her as opening acts. Each night, she tells her fans about how much she loves their hit song "Cannonball."

As Kim Deal recalled, the "Driver's License" singer said, "There was my life before 'Cannonball,' and after I heard 'Cannonball.'" Deal also added, "I think it made quite an impact on her, in a way that music can make an impact on people. The way that one can find acceptance, understanding, peace, identity, and friendship when you listen to the right music."