Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
[UPDATE]: The Associated Press has now confirmed the tragic news: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor who played Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died at age 54 from an accidental drowning in Costa Rica. According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department, Warner was swimming Sunday afternoon at Playa Cocles, a beach on the country’s Caribbean coast in Limon province, when a powerful current pulled him farther into the ocean. “He was rescued by people on the beach,” the department reported, but despite efforts by first responders from Costa Rica’s Red Cross, Warner was found with no vital signs and was later taken to the morgue.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as the lovable Theo Huxtable from The Cosby Show, has reportedly passed away at the age of 54, according to TMZ, which was the first to report. The outlet claims, “TMZ has an unconfirmed, though reliable source who says Warner has died as a result of an accidental drowning.”

PEOPLE has also reported on his death, but no official confirmation has come from Warner’s family or representatives at the time of publishing. According to PEOPLE, the actor was in Costa Rica on a family vacation and drowned while swimming, a source confirms to the outlet.

A Legacy from the '80s and Beyond

Warner became a household name in the 1980s playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination and secured his place in pop culture history. But he didn’t stop there.

He went on to star in the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie, voiced characters on The Magic School Bus, and even won a Grammy Award in 2015. More recently, Warner had turned to podcasting, hosting Not All Hood. His latest episode dropped just three days ago—making the news of his possible passing even more shocking to fans.

A Private Family Life

Although he spent much of his life in the spotlight, Warner was known for keeping his personal life private. He leaves behind a wife and daughter, whose names he never shared publicly.

He was 54.

