How Metallica Saved Tomorrowland, A Belgian EDM Festival

When the main stage of the Belgian EDM festival Tomorrowland burned down last week, organizers received some help from an unlikely source: Metallica. According to Belgian news site HLN, Metallica…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
(L-R) Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and James Hetfield attend the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City.
When the main stage of the Belgian EDM festival Tomorrowland burned down last week, organizers received some help from an unlikely source: Metallica.

According to Belgian news site HLN, Metallica had some of their stage infrastructure stored in Austria and lent it to Tomorrowland organizers to rebuild their main stage.

Marting Garrix, a Dutch DJ booked for the festival, shouted out Metallica via Instagram. Garrix shared a photo with Lars Ulrich on July 18 and wrote in the caption, "I can not believe I’m actually typing this… but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening! Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible Tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles -- and to Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts."

Garrix concluded, "Beyond excited to close the mainstage tonight, and this will hands down be the most unique Tomorrowland ever -- and yes, I'll be streaming it, too. Let's make history. We unite."

Metallica Shares Metallica Memes on Band Group Text

There could be some positive Metallica memes that emerge due to the Tomorrowland news. If they're really good, there's a chance the band could share them in their group text chain.

Lars Ulrich touched on Metallica's meme fun in a recent interview with Variety. Particularly, there was a TikTok clip that mashed up Star Wars and the Metallica classic "One."

"We love people’s creativity, and to see so many fans reinterpret our songs, whether it’s on guitar or drums or singing them, and obviously taking them into different genres," said Ulrich. "Sometimes you mix a little AI in there, and then something fun spits out. It’s a lot to keep track of because this happens hundreds, if not thousands, of times a day. But there are some fun ones that get into our band-only text thread for the four of us to enjoy and appreciate."

Metallica
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
