ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary Movie Event Coming to Theaters This August

Cowabunga! One of the most iconic movies of the ’90s is coming back to the big screen, and for five days only, local Turtle fans won’t want to miss this…

Rachel Pitts
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pose

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 17: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pose at the premiere of Warner Bros. Picture’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at the Chinese Theater March 17, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cowabunga! One of the most iconic movies of the '90s is coming back to the big screen, and for five days only, local Turtle fans won’t want to miss this nostalgic celebration. The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is marking its 35th anniversary with a nationwide theatrical re-release, and theaters are joining the pizza party from August 16 through August 20, 2025.

This special event goes way beyond the classic film. Before showtime, guests will catch a brand-new featurette, Turtles Unmasked, filled with never-before-seen and extended scenes, archival behind-the-scenes home video, and an exclusive interview with director Steve Barron. It’s a rare chance to get a peek inside the Turtle Universe like never before, courtesy of the TMNT: Evolution, Mutation & Reboot project.

Whether you’re reliving your childhood or introducing the next generation to Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, this five-day limited engagement invites everyone to rediscover the Turtlemania that swept through the country back in 1990. You’ll get all the action, laughs, and heroic attitude of this original cult favorite, complete with appearances by April O’Neil, Casey Jones, and, of course, the villainous Shredder.

Tickets for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary celebration are on sale now at major theater chains, including AMC and Cinemark. Act fast, these anniversary screenings are expected to sell out, especially with the TMNT fan base ready to unite for this rare cinematic shell-ebration!

So grab your friends, dust off your bandanas, and get ready for a night of Turtle Power. For details and to get your tickets, visit the AMC Theatres event page.

'90s stuffTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Rachel PittsEditor
Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.
Related Stories
Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentMalcolm-Jamal Warner Dies at 54Kayla Morgan
Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Caleb Mc Laughlin of Stranger Things of Netflix during day 2 of Argentina Comic Con
Entertainment3 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Manny Pacquiao (L) speaks prior to his WBC welterweight fight versus Mario Barrios at The NOVO at L.A. Live on June 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)
EntertainmentPacquiao Vs. Barrios In Las Vegas: What To Know Before Saturday’s FightSlone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect