Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary Movie Event Coming to Theaters This August

Cowabunga! One of the most iconic movies of the '90s is coming back to the big screen, and for five days only, local Turtle fans won’t want to miss this nostalgic celebration. The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is marking its 35th anniversary with a nationwide theatrical re-release, and theaters are joining the pizza party from August 16 through August 20, 2025.

This special event goes way beyond the classic film. Before showtime, guests will catch a brand-new featurette, Turtles Unmasked, filled with never-before-seen and extended scenes, archival behind-the-scenes home video, and an exclusive interview with director Steve Barron. It’s a rare chance to get a peek inside the Turtle Universe like never before, courtesy of the TMNT: Evolution, Mutation & Reboot project.

Whether you’re reliving your childhood or introducing the next generation to Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, this five-day limited engagement invites everyone to rediscover the Turtlemania that swept through the country back in 1990. You’ll get all the action, laughs, and heroic attitude of this original cult favorite, complete with appearances by April O’Neil, Casey Jones, and, of course, the villainous Shredder.

Tickets for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary celebration are on sale now at major theater chains, including AMC and Cinemark. Act fast, these anniversary screenings are expected to sell out, especially with the TMNT fan base ready to unite for this rare cinematic shell-ebration!