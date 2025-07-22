ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Original Members of Black Sabbath Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

The original members of Black Sabbath have shared tributes to Ozzy Osbourne, who died today (July 22) at the age of 76. Osbourne’s death comes just over two weeks following…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

The original members of Black Sabbath have shared tributes to Ozzy Osbourne, who died today (July 22) at the age of 76.

Osbourne's death comes just over two weeks following Back To The Beginning, the massive all-star concert event that was headlined by his final solo performance and the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath.

Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward each issued their own personal tributes to their late bandmate. Their full comments can be read below.

Tony Iommi

Iommi wrote, "I just can’t believe it! My dear, dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park."

He continued, "It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill, and myself have lost our brother."

Iommi closed with, "My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz."

Geezer Butler

Butler wrote, "Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

Bill Ward

Ward shared an incredibly heartfelt tribute, writing, "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever."

Black SabbathOzzy Osbourne
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne visits the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City.
MusicOzzy Osbourne: Reactions to the Death of an IconErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
MusicOzzy Osbourne Dies at 76Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Singer and songwriterJohn Lennon with his wife Yoko Ono, signing copies of her conceptual art book 'Grapefruit' at Selfridges, London
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 22
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect