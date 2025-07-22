Blink-182’s Travis Barker Kicks Off Multi-City 5K Running Series

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Travis Barker attends Netflix is a Joke Fest: 2 Bears 5K at Rose Bowl Stadium on May 07, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Travis Barker, the celebrated drummer of Blink-182, is introducing a new national 5K running series called Run, Travis, Run!, which launches in September 2025. The event will happen in four cities across the United States and will connect fans through movement, wellness, and music.

The event was born from Barker's own experience. Following a plane crash in 2008 that left him with burns covering over 70% of his body, Barker used running as part of his physical and emotional rehabilitation. Over the years, he has completed several 5Ks and a half-marathon, and credits running with helping him regain his strength and stability. This new event reflects his desire to share the healing power of movement with others.

Fans who would like to be informed about pre-sale ticket registration can fill out a registration form on the event's official website. Each event will include a professionally timed 5K race and will include all race participants to receive a finisher medal, a commemorative t-shirt, and access to the Revival Zone, which is a wellness-themed expo with some of the top lifestyle and health brands.

The Las Vegas edition of Run, Travis, Run! will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and carries added excitement, taking place just before Blink-182's performance at the When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 18. The timing offers fans a unique way to start the day with a run and end it with a concert.