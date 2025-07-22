Hard Rock’s $1 Billion Makeover Kicks Off as Mirage Hits One Year Since Shutting Down

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: The volcano attraction in front of The Mirage Hotel & Casino erupts on July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hard Rock International (HRI) will close the resort on July 17, 2024, to begin a construction project to transform the property into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas by 2027. HRI purchased the resort, which opened in 1999 for USD 630 million as the first megaresort on the Las Vegas Strip, from MGM Resorts International in 2021 for USD 1.075 billion in cash. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One year after The Mirage officially closed its doors on July 17, 2024, progress continues on the resort's dramatic transformation under the leadership of Hard Rock International. The landmark Las Vegas property, first opened in 1989 by Steve and Elaine Wynn, is undergoing an ambitious redevelopment following its acquisition by MGM Resorts in 2022, a deal valued at over $1 billion.

Construction began the day after the closure, with Hard Rock moving forward on plans that include the demolition of the resort's iconic volcano and the addition of a striking guitar-shaped hotel tower, a signature of the Hard Rock brand. The existing hotel tower is also undergoing a full remodel to align with the company's vision for a modernized Las Vegas experience.

"We are very pleased with the progress of our construction, which began the day after closure. Hard Rock's development team and our construction partners have been working diligently since then, and the project remains on schedule to open (in the) early fourth quarter of 2027," Lupo recently told the Review-Journal. "Of course, the opening date remains subject to a variety of market and economic factors, but we're very happy with the progress."

Despite speculation surrounding the scale of the project, Lupo said, "We appreciate the interest in our project, but some of the speculation has painted an inaccurate picture. To set the record straight, from a general standpoint, we continue to look to expand our property offerings, not reduce them."

The development includes careful preservation of select historic elements, such as the Siegfried & Roy sculpture and a 30-foot-long entry archway, which has been removed and is undergoing restoration for future display.