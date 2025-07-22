Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76

Ozzy Osbourne -- the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer solo artist and frontman for Black Sabbath -- has died. He was 76.



Osbourne's death was confirmed in a joint family statement shared with the media. They said, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."



Osbourne's death comes just over two weeks following Back To The Beginning, the massive all-star concert event that was headlined by his final solo performance and the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath.



The icon was born on December 3, 1948. He grew up in Birmingham, England, which is also where Black Sabbath formed. The city's industrial, working-class aesthetic helped inspire the iconic band's sound and birth the heavy metal genre.



Of the 19 studio albums in the Sabbath catalog, Osbourne sings on nine albums: 1970's Black Sabbath and Paranoid, 1971's Master of Reality, 1972's Vol. 4, 1973's Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, 1975's Sabotage, 1976's Technical Ecstasy, 1978's Never Say Die!, and 2013's 13.



While his work with Black Sabbath would be more than enough to grant him icon status, Osbourne's legend only grew with his decades-long solo career, which was made up of 13 studio albums that sold over 100 million copies combined.