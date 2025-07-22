ContestsEvents
Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: July 25-July 27

Las Vegas is heating up with music, comedy, and culture as the final weekend of July kicks off. From the high-energy Summer Jam Comedy Show to the dynamic Dance in…

Jennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas is heating up with music, comedy, and culture as the final weekend of July kicks off. From the high-energy Summer Jam Comedy Show to the dynamic Dance in the Desert Festival and Dispatch's live tour stop, the city entertains every taste.

Summer Jam Comedy Show

  • What: A night of big laughs, featuring five comedians
  • When: Friday, July 25, 2025, from 8 to 11 p.m.
  • Where: Quincey's Cigar Lounge, 479 West Craig Road, North Las Vegas
  • Cost: $17.85

Get ready for a night of big laughs at the Summer Jam Comedy Show, taking place at Quincy's Cigar Lounge. This high-energy event features five standout comedians delivering nonstop entertainment in an intimate, relaxed setting. Come early, grab your favorite cigar or drink, and settle in for a memorable evening of laughter and good vibes.

27th Annual Las Vegas Dance in the Desert Festival

  • What: National and local dance artists offering lessons and performances
  • When: Friday, July 25, 2025, Master Dance Class at 10:30 a.m., with performance at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 26, 2025, Master Dance Class at 10:30 a.m., with performances at 2 and 7 p.m.
  • Where: Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, Las Vegas
  • Cost: Free

Celebrate 27 years of movement and creativity at the iconic Modern Dance Festival, honoring the legacy of cofounders Kelly Roth and Kyla Quintero. This year's event brings together national and local dance artists for a dynamic weekend, featuring two master classes and three unique performances designed to inspire and captivate. Free and open to the public, the festival offers an unforgettable showcase of contemporary dance. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and may be limited. For details, call 702-507-3863.

DISPATCH w/ John Butler (with band) – Summer Tour 2025

  • What: Live concert with Dispatch
  • When: Friday, July 25, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. — doors open at 5:30
  • Where: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $75

Dispatch is hitting the road this summer for their Summer Tour 2025, featuring the return of John Butler (with band) and special guests G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter. The 35-date run includes major-city stops, such as Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan. The tour celebrates their collaborative single "Trinket" and the recent "Yellow Jacket" release, blending infectious roots-rock, reggae, folk, and blues for a high‑energy summer concert experience.

Other Events

Las Vegas is bustling with family fun, local flavor, and creative opportunities as July comes to a close. Whether you're exploring fresh finds at the farmers market, enjoying hands-on activities at the ranch, or auditioning for a spirited seasonal parade, Las Vegas events this weekend offer something for everyone:

  • 2025 Parade of Mischief Auditions: Thursday, July 24, and Friday, July 25, 2025, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Notoriety, 450 Fremont St., 3rd Floor, Suite 380, Las Vegas
  • Las Vegas Farmers Market: Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — recurring event — at The Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas
  • Family Farm Days at Horses4Heroes: Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m. — recurring event — at The Ranch Las Vegas – Horses4Heroes, 4975 N. Miller Lane, Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
