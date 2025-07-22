This Day in Sports History: July 22

July brings a range of big sporting events: Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, Tour de France, NASCAR races, Golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, track and field events, and more. Here, you can discover some of the notable moments from sports legends.

Johnson was known for his powerful fastball and exceptional control. His 417 career wins are second only to Cy Young, and his 110 shutouts remain an MLB record. Merckx is famous for his exceptional achievements in both road and track cycling, including winning the Tour de France five times, the Giro d'Italia five times, and the Vuelta a España once. Bird is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA champion. She also co-founded a media company called TOGETHXR.