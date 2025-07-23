Gen Z Hanging Up on High-Tech Smartphones: ‘My Brain is Just Mush’

It looks like Gen Z is saying BRB and TTYL to smartphones, not just because their screens are cracked or because a new model is popping up every second. In a twist no one saw coming, the generation that perfected the selfie is ditching high-tech smartphones for flip phones. Yes, flip phones, as in the kind you can dramatically snap shut when you want to hang up the call.

The reason? One that smartphone addicts can relate to, the gadget is turning their brains into mush.

Gen Z: It’s time for “Flip Phone Summer”

After countless hours of doomscrolling, anxiety and blood pressure spiking up because of notifications, and that habit of unlocking your phone just to realize you forgot why you picked it up (and you end up refreshing your Instagram app again to see if your ex posted another Story), Gen Z had enough of being online 24/7, according to the New York Post.

One Gen Z’er, Makayla Aubrey, posted a video clip of her posing with a flip phone, saying, “Flip phone summer. Life will be so simple.”

It’s not just the smartphones the youngsters are ditching. They are also turning to using vintage and disposable cameras since “a camera from 2007 gives off a certain vibe that something like an iPhone can’t produce.” Side note: Excuse us, but how is something from 2007 already considered vintage???

Gen Z’ers are also listening to music now using cassette tapes and vinyl records over streaming platforms and Walkman headphones instead of Bluetooth earbuds. Their fascination with the technology of the past started with the BlackBerry (oh, how we missed having phones with actual keyboards). Zoomers are now scrounging Facebook Marketplace and eBay looking for Blackberrys to purchase.

Now, flip phones have joined the trend again.

“My Brain is Just Mush”

One TikToker, Meni, who spends 13 hours staring at her smartphone every day, announced that “It’s an unplugged summer. I swear that my brain is just a mush,” in a video clip.