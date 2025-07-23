Ozzy Osbourne: More Tributes to the Late Icon

The world continues to mourn Ozzy Osbourne, who died yesterday (July 22) at the age of 76.



Osbourne's death comes just over two weeks following Back To The Beginning, the massive all-star concert event that was headlined by his final solo performance and the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath.

His family confirmed his death in a joint statement saying, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Keep scrolling to see a selection of the many tributes to The Prince of Darkness.

Spinal Tap

"There are no amps loud enough to honor this rock legend."

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

"e are deeply saddened by the passing of Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Prince of Darkness. A five-time GRAMMY winner and a 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, Ozzy redefined heavy metal and rock music and inspired countless artists around the world. His legacy will continue to influence generations and hold a place in music history forever. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."

AC/DC

"So sad! A great loss to all that loved him."

MTV

"We're deeply saddened to learn that rock & roll icon Ozzy Osbourne, famously known as the Prince of Darkness, passed away this morning. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and many dedicated fans during this time. We know his legacy will live on through music-lovers around the world."

Aerosmith

"We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever. From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy. He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring.

Our love goes out to Sharon, his family, his band, and the millions around the world who felt his fire."

Jimmy Page

"To dear Ozzy, rest in peace. My respect and love goes out to his family and friends."

Alice Cooper

"Well, we all know that time is going to take us rockers, but when the giants fall, it’s really hard to accept. Even though everybody saw it coming with Ozzy, it just took our breath away when it happened. So Ozzy and family - your records and your music and your legend and all that you brought - the humor to the rock business - will live on forever and we’re gonna miss you man.



The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight. Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon.

I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester. That was the side that his family and friends saw.

He was and will continue to be a rock n roll legend. Rock n Roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better.

Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and the rest of the Ozzy brood - our prayers are with you tonight. A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on."

T-Pain

"Heartbroken by the news. I was blessed to be able to cover War Pigs and get your recognition. Ozzy Forever."

Pat Boone

"I am stunned. I can’t believe that my former next-door neighbor and good friend has passed suddenly. When he and Sharon and the kids lived next-door to me for a couple of years, we weren’t rock stars comparing careers – we were just friends and neighbors getting along just fine. I was amazed when Sharon picked my version of Ozzy‘s 'Crazy Train' as the opening theme of their hugely successful reality TV show. Others may celebrate his incredible rocking style and hard rock music – but I’ll always remember his warm friendliness as my next-door neighbor. God bless you, Ozzy."

Robert Plant

"Farewell Ozzy … what a journey … sail on up there .. finally at peace .. you truly changed the planet of rock!"

The Alamo (Yes, even The Alamo is paying tribute to the Prince of Darkness.)

"We at the Alamo are saddened to hear of the passing of legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne. His relationship with the Alamo was marked initially by a deeply disrespectful incident in 1982. This act profoundly and rightfully upset many who hold this site sacred.

However, redemption and reconciliation eventually became part of his history as well. In 1992, Ozzy personally apologized to then-Mayor Nelson Wolff and expressed genuine remorse for his actions. Decades later, in 2015, he revisited the Alamo grounds to learn and appreciate the site's profound history, openly demonstrating humility and understanding.

At the Alamo, we honor history in all its complexities. Today, we acknowledge Ozzy Osbourne's journey from regret to reconciliation at the historic site, and we extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. May he rest in peace."

PETA (Yes, even PETA is paying tribute to the Prince of Darkness.)

"An icon and a provocateur, Ozzy will be remembered not just for his music but for the compassion he showed animals, most recently cats, by using his fame to decry painful, crippling declawing mutilations. Ozzy may have taken center stage, but his wife Sharon and daughter Kelly were in perfect harmony with him when it came to defending animals. He will be deeply missed."

Slipknot

"All our love to the Osbournes."

Lita Ford

"Tonight we find ourselves in Wolverhampton just outside of Birmingham, England, Ozzy’s home town. It all seems so surreal. Close My Eyes Forever takes on a whole different meaning now.. Thanks for the great music through the years. Great rock stars never die. Rest in peace Ozzy."

Nikki Sixx

"So many amazing tributes rolling in about Ozzy. What a loss to music all around. But I wanted to share a little something private about how kind and sweet he was. My daughter Frankie set up a stand to sell duck tape wallets ( I know) in and area both Ozzy and I used to live in called Hidden Hills California. I was standing there with my daughter and all of sudden, I hear Ozzy yelling my name. He wasn’t driving so he jumped out of the car and it was still slowly rolling and came running over to our little stand and asked what was going on. I told him and he laughed and said, 'Well then I’ll take them all.' That was Ozzy. I will forever be grateful he gave our little ratty band from Hollywood our first big break…Thank you for the music, your kindness and wicked wicked sense of humor. Journey well our friend."