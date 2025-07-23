ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Time Slash & Conan O’Brien Went Craigslist Guitar Shopping

Slash celebrates his birthday on July 23. We could spend ample time looking at the many moments that cemented him as one of the coolest figures in rock. Instead, let’s…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Slash attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California; Mark Twain Prize Recipient Conan O'Brien attends the 2025 Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 23, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Aliah Anderson, Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Slash celebrates his birthday on July 23. We could spend ample time looking at the many moments that cemented him as one of the coolest figures in rock. Instead, let's have a little fun and look back at one of Slash's most humorous moments in his career.

We've all been tempted by guitar deals online, but sometimes they can be a bit sketchy. Fortunately, Conan O'Brien made this segment and brought Slash along to shop for guitars he found on Craigslist. Of course, the rest of us won't have Slash by our side to make sure we're not getting jobbed on a sale, but we all can dream.

Slash can be seen clearly grinning at Conan's antics. They ended up not buying a guitar, but both Slash and Conan didn't leave empty-handed from the third seller they visited, who was clearly a bit of a hoarder.

Another Funny Slash & Conan Moment

Slash made another great appearance on Conan, which also featured Jack Black. Conan and Jack got into a heated exchange about who rocks harder. This led to a guitar battle, which it looked like Conan won handily. However, he got some significant help from Slash, much to the delight of the studio audience. Similar to the clip above, you can catch Slash smiling and trying to hold back laughter for the sake of the bit.

Can't speak for everyone, but it's pretty cool to watch someone like Slash have a laugh like this.

Slash
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
A split image of Gerard Way attending the Netflix Original: The Umbrella Academy panel at Comic-Con São Paulo on the left and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performing at Irving Plaza on the right.
MusicMy Chemical Romance Covers Smashing Pumpkins Hit, Ignites Band Connection
Musician Slash of Guns N' Roses performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 23
Black Sabbath band members Terry Butler, Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi pose backstage with the award for their induction into the UK Music Hall Of Fame 2005
MusicOriginal Members of Black Sabbath Pay Tribute to Ozzy OsbourneErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect