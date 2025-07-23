This Day in Sports History: July 23
Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and…
Sports in July are all about Major League Baseball, Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, NASCAR races, golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. Across the years, July 23 has seen notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Let's take a closer look at these and more.
Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records
Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history that have occurred on July 23:
- 1921: Edward Gourdin set a new world record in the long jump at 7.69 meters.
- 1922: Firmin Lambot won the Tour de France.
- 1925: Lou Gehrig hit his first career grand slam.
- 1944: Bill Nicholson hit four home runs in a doubleheader.
- 1956: Joe Cronin and Hank Greenberg were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1966: John Pennel set a pole vault record of 5.34 meters.
- 1969: At the 40th MLB All-Star Game, the National League beat the American League 9-3. Willie McCovey was awarded as the All-Star Game MVP.
- 1978: Bernard Hinault won the Tour de France.
- 1978: Hollis Stacy defended her title by one stroke and won the US Women's Golf Open.
- 1979: George Brett got his 1,000th career hit.
- 1984: Dan Quisenberry got his 200th career MLB save.
- 1987: Petra Felke threw the javelin 78.89 meters and set a new women's record.
- 1989: Mark Calcavecchia won the British Golf Open, his only major title.
- 1993: Chris Boardman biked 52.27 kilometers in one hour and set a world record.
- 1994: Tom Wargo won the Senior Open Championship for golf.
- 1994: Don Mattingly became the sixth New York Yankee to reach the 2,000-hit mark.
- 1995: John Daly won the British Golf Open, his second major title.
- 1995: Miguel Induráin won his fifth consecutive Tour de France title.
- 2000: Tiger Woods won the British Golf Open and became the youngest player to win all four major titles.
- 2000: Karrie Webb won the US Women's Golf Open, the third of her seven major titles.
- 2009: Mark Buehrle became the 18th pitcher in MLB history to pitch a perfect game.
- 2017: Chris Froome won the Tour de France for the fourth time.
Looking back on these moments, the athletes that stand out are Miguel Induráin, Karrie Webb, and Mark Buehrle.
Induráin is known for his five consecutive Tour de France victories from 1991 to 1995. He also won the Giro d'Italia twice, achieving the Tour-Giro double in both 1992 and 1993. Webb is known for her exceptional career on the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour. She has won seven major championships and a total of 41 LPGA Tour titles. Buehrle was known for his durability, pitching at least 200 innings for 14 consecutive seasons, and for throwing a perfect game and a no-hitter.