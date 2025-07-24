The Fell Set to Drop ‘Killswitch’ Single With Video and Dolby Atmos Mix

The Fell released their new single, "Killswitch," on July 22. A music video will come out on July 30, and an immersive Dolby Atmos mix will follow on August 15. It will be available on different music streaming platforms. The track marks a fierce return for the group, uniting bass master Billy Sheehan with singer Toby Rand. The band said, "Killswitch is about reclaiming control, cutting off the noise, shutting down manipulation, and powering through chaos with conviction," according to Blabbermouth.

Behind the boards, studio wizard Mike Krompass brings his expert touch. He shaped hits for Smash Mouth and Nelly Furtado. Rand first gained popularity with Rockstar Supernova before fronting the rock band Juke Kartel.

Raw power surges through the mix. Nick Chiarore, known for his work with guitar giants Slash and Steve Vai, pounds the drums. Sheehan weaves his wild bass magic, drawing from his time with Mr. Big and David Lee Roth's band. The powerful anthem blends classic rock with more modern sounds, focusing on themes of empowerment, reclaiming control, overcoming chaos, and helping people who feel overwhelmed.

The Fell will release more singles soon, starting with "Face Out" on September 12 and "Trippin'" on October 24. A fresh recording of "Footprints" with Rand's vocals lands on November 28.