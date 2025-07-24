ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Fell Set to Drop ‘Killswitch’ Single With Video and Dolby Atmos Mix

The Fell released their new single, “Killswitch,” on July 22. A music video will come out on July 30, and an immersive Dolby Atmos mix will follow on August 15….

Laura Adkins
Billy Sheehan performs during the 5th Annual Rock Against MS concert at Los Angeles Theatre on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Timothy Norris via Getty Images

The Fell released their new single, "Killswitch," on July 22. A music video will come out on July 30, and an immersive Dolby Atmos mix will follow on August 15. It will be available on different music streaming platforms. The track marks a fierce return for the group, uniting bass master Billy Sheehan with singer Toby Rand. The band said, "Killswitch is about reclaiming control, cutting off the noise, shutting down manipulation, and powering through chaos with conviction," according to Blabbermouth.

Behind the boards, studio wizard Mike Krompass brings his expert touch. He shaped hits for Smash Mouth and Nelly Furtado. Rand first gained popularity with Rockstar Supernova before fronting the rock band Juke Kartel.

Raw power surges through the mix. Nick Chiarore, known for his work with guitar giants Slash and Steve Vai, pounds the drums. Sheehan weaves his wild bass magic, drawing from his time with Mr. Big and David Lee Roth's band. The powerful anthem blends classic rock with more modern sounds, focusing on themes of empowerment, reclaiming control, overcoming chaos, and helping people who feel overwhelmed. 

The Fell will release more singles soon, starting with "Face Out" on September 12 and "Trippin'" on October 24. A fresh recording of "Footprints" with Rand's vocals lands on November 28.

Crown X Recordings will unleash the full Killswitch EP on October 24. Fans can grab CDs and special laser-etched vinyl. The EP includes an exclusive take on "Dancin' On A Glass Floor." The band's website offers signed copies for collectors. The Fell will also announce live show dates in late October to celebrate the EP's release.

Billy SheehanThe FellToby Rand
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
MusicDrake Honors Ozzy Osbourne at Black Sabbath BenchKayla Morgan
Joni Mitchell attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 24
Ozzy Osbourne at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Los Angeles, Ca. October 12, 2001.
MusicOzzy Osbourne: More Tributes to the Late IconErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect