This Day in Sports History: July 24

July is a hectic time in sports, with Major League Baseball, NBA Summer League games, the British Grand Prix, the Tour de France, and NASCAR races taking place alongside golf tournaments, the MLB All-Star game, Wimbledon, and track and field events. July 24, in particular, has seen notable moments and records galore — we've even squeezed in some soccer. Let's take a closer look.

July 24 has seen some amazing sporting achievements, but even these winners didn't always have it their own way — Pete Rose, despite becoming MLB's all-time leader for hits with 4,256, was also banned from baseball for life due to gambling. Still, while sports can be a harsh world, their names live on through their accomplishments.