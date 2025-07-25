ResurrXtion TWO: A Night of Beautiful Chaos at AREA15

ContestsEvents
Sometimes, music can truly bring people together. And that's exactly what happened last night at X 107.5's ResurrXtion party at Area15.

RESURRXTION TWO exploded back onto the scene at The Portal inside AREA15, and if you weren’t there, you missed a revival of epic proportions. Fueled by face-melting guitars, mosh-pit mayhem, and a whole lot of unapologetic attitude, this wasn’t just another concert; it was a full-on resurrection of rock’s raw, gritty soul.

Dexter and the Moonrocks headlined with a set that felt more like an alien abduction than a show: freaky, loud, and completely unforgettable. Their intergalactic grit brought the crowd to a fever pitch, with people swaying and rocking out to their plethora of songs about breakups, murder and more!

Winona Fighter tore through their set with wild, unfiltered angst that made you want to scream your lungs out and then thank them for the emotional purge. Punk energy? Check. Stage dives? Hell yes. This Nashville-based band truly brought a level of energy to the crowd and venue. Frontwoman Chloe Kinnon commanded the crowd with her headbangs and powerful voice that was metal perfection.

Smashing Alice kicked things off with the kind of raw power that hits you in the chest and doesn’t let up. If you weren’t headbanging within the first five minutes, you were probably in the wrong venue. This band played our favorite 2000-2003 cover songs such as hits from System of a Down, Iron Maiden and more.

From the moment the doors opened at 7 PM, the vibe was electric—18+ crowds packed in tight, the drinks were flowing for the 21+ crew, and AREA15 once again proved it’s the only place in Vegas where beautiful chaos is not only welcomed, it’s embraced.

