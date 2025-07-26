This Day in Rock History: July 26

July 26 is an important day in rock history, featuring notable events from bands such as The Rolling Stones, The Clash, and Led Zeppelin. From bands who released albums that made it onto the U.S. charts to one group who performed their final U.S. concert, here's a look at some of the industry's notable moments.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many legendary rock bands hit important milestones on this date. These include:

1968: The Jackson 5, who went on to become Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, signed the standard Motown contract. This would launch them into worldwide stardom.

Cultural Milestones

Little did the world know that this day in rock history would see the birth of two key members of wildly influential and popular rock 'n' roll bands:

1943: Mick Jagger, co-founder and lead singer of The Rolling Stones, was born. He became one of the band's lead songwriters, alongside guitarist Keith Richards.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Unfortunately, not all events that happened on July 26 were positive:

1977: Led Zeppelin abandoned their U.S. tour with 10 remaining dates after frontman Robert Plant's 5-year-old son died suddenly of a stomach virus. To this day, the group hasn't performed again on American soil.

Led Zeppelin abandoned their U.S. tour with 10 remaining dates after frontman Robert Plant's 5-year-old son died suddenly of a stomach virus. To this day, the group hasn't performed again on American soil. 2013: JJ Cale, guitarist, singer, and songwriter, died from a heart attack at age 74. Many iconic musicians, such as Cale's friend Eric Clapton, Santana, and John Mayer, have covered a variety of his songs, including "After Midnight" and "Call Me the Breeze," to name a few.