Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to The Cult

Ever wish you could stick it to the man and score killer tickets to a legendary rock show? Here’s your shot. Xtreme Radio’s bringing you Pick Pauly’s Pockets, your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Cult live at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on October 24, 2025.

If you're into gritty guitars, thunderous drums, and a frontman who still howls like it's 1985, then The Cult is the real deal. Picture it: you and your favorite concert buddy, wrapped in the electric glow of the Pearl Theater, fists in the air as She Sells Sanctuary hits you right in the chest.

Here’s how to make it happen:
🎙 Listen to Pauly on your drive home, every weekday from 5PM to 6PM
🔑 Catch the daily keyword he drops
📲 Enter the Keyword To Win Below by filling out the form and smashing that submit button

Prize Details:

  • 2 tickets to see The Cult at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
  • Show date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Why you want this:

  • The Cult still hits hard with that no-frills, punch-you-in-the-gut rock
  • Pearl Theater delivers killer acoustics and not a bad seat in the house
  • It’s Vegas... make a night of it

Rock never went away. It just got smarter, louder, and a whole lot more fun.

Enter the Keyword To Win Below.

Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
