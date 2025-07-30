Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails Swap Drummers

In a surprising twist in 2025's wild ongoing drummer news: Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails have swapped drummers.



According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Ilan Rubin is the new drummer for the Foo Fighters. Rubin has served as the touring drummer for Nine Inch Nails since 2009 and was included as part of the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.



The new drummer for Nine Inch Nails? Josh Freese, who served as the drummer for the Foo Fighters for the past two years. Freese made headlines back in May when he was suddenly let go from the Foo Fighters.



Foo Fighters have kept a low profile largely due to awkward reasons. However, they have a handful of shows in October and November, including a performance at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 4.



Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails is on a brief break in the middle of their "Peel It Back Tour 2025." The tour resumes on August 6 in Oakland. Calif. A full list of upcoming shows is below.