Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails Swap Drummers
In a surprising twist in 2025’s wild ongoing drummer news: Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails have swapped drummers. According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Ilan Rubin is the…
In a surprising twist in 2025's wild ongoing drummer news: Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails have swapped drummers.
According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Ilan Rubin is the new drummer for the Foo Fighters. Rubin has served as the touring drummer for Nine Inch Nails since 2009 and was included as part of the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.
The new drummer for Nine Inch Nails? Josh Freese, who served as the drummer for the Foo Fighters for the past two years. Freese made headlines back in May when he was suddenly let go from the Foo Fighters.
Foo Fighters have kept a low profile largely due to awkward reasons. However, they have a handful of shows in October and November, including a performance at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 4.
Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails is on a brief break in the middle of their "Peel It Back Tour 2025." The tour resumes on August 6 in Oakland. Calif. A full list of upcoming shows is below.
Nine Inch Nails - "Peel It Back Tour 2025"
Wed Aug 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Aug 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sun Aug 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 14 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Fri Aug 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Aug 17 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Aug 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Wed Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Aug 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Tue Sep 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Sep 05 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Sat Sep 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 09 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Wed Sep 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Sep 12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Sep 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Tue Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum