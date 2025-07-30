Las Vegas Locals Plan ‘Noise Parade’ to Fight Back Against New Sound Rules in Arts District

Residents and business owners in Las Vegas are protesting a proposed noise ordinance that aims to limit sound levels in the city's busy Arts District. To respond to the draft ordinance, members of the community, who are frustrated by the proposal, have organized a “noise parade” to demonstrate their disapproval of the ordinance publicly.

The proposed ordinance seeks to set specific time restrictions for noise levels associated with events and outdoor entertainment. If passed, the ordinance would require amplified sound to end by 10 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday. On Thursdays, the limit would extend to midnight, and on Fridays and Saturdays, sound would be permitted until 2 a.m.

The city has confirmed that it is actively soliciting feedback from Arts District businesses and stakeholders as it considers potential revisions to the ordinance. Officials have stated that the goal is to find a balance between preserving the economic and cultural vitality of the district while addressing resident concerns about noise and other disturbances late at night.

The Arts District has become the backbone for nightlife and artistic endeavors in Las Vegas with its mix of galleries, bars, restaurants, and places for live performance. Local business owners and performers alike worry the proposed restrictions would clog the spirit that drives the area forward economically and artistically.

The leaders of the "noise parade" expect to engage the bulk of the community through this type of awareness raising about the effect of the ordinance and to ask for a more engagement at the community level with the policy process as the deadline has arrived. The city has not made a final announcement or vote on the ordinance, and discussions are still happening and the action is still live.