The Hives Plans Cozy UK Shows Ahead of Big 2025 Tour

Swedish band The Hives will hit small UK venues this fall, playing five shows before their seventh album drops. The Hives Forever Forever The Hives will hit stores on August 29.

Starting at Nottingham's Rock City on August 30, they'll blast through Liverpool, Leeds, London, and Brighton. "See you soon, UK friends and fans for some shows that are too small for our egos," the band wrote on Instagram.

Fresh off their 2023 release, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the band is ready to strike again. "After 30 years as a band, we're at the peak of our powers. That doesn't happen a lot. I've studied rock history, and it's super rare. Judge for yourselves, but I'm assuming you're going to agree.” Pelle Almqvist, their wild-eyed singer, said per NME.

Three tracks are out now: "Legalize Living," "Paint A Picture," and "Enough Is Enough." They picked this gut-punching single first, knowing it would light up the hearts and minds of their fans.

These small shows set the stage for something bigger. Starting in October, they'll tear through Europe, hitting 19 cities. These include Oslo, Berlin, and Paris, and the tour will conclude on December 6 in Stockholm.

Then, it's back to the UK for four massive shows in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, and London. The British firebrands Yard Act will open every show.