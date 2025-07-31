ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Hives Plans Cozy UK Shows Ahead of Big 2025 Tour

Swedish band The Hives will hit small UK venues this fall, playing five shows before their seventh album drops. The Hives Forever Forever The Hives will hit stores on August 29. Starting…

Laura Adkins
The Hives perform during Idrottsgalan 2024, the annual Swedish Sports Gala, at Friends Arena on January 22, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Michael Campanella / Stringer via Getty Images

Swedish band The Hives will hit small UK venues this fall, playing five shows before their seventh album drops. The Hives Forever Forever The Hives will hit stores on August 29.

Starting at Nottingham's Rock City on August 30, they'll blast through Liverpool, Leeds, London, and Brighton. "See you soon, UK friends and fans for some shows that are too small for our egos," the band wrote on Instagram.

Fresh off their 2023 release, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the band is ready to strike again. "After 30 years as a band, we're at the peak of our powers. That doesn't happen a lot. I've studied rock history, and it's super rare. Judge for yourselves, but I'm assuming you're going to agree.” Pelle Almqvist, their wild-eyed singer, said per NME

Three tracks are out now: "Legalize Living," "Paint A Picture," and "Enough Is Enough." They picked this gut-punching single first, knowing it would light up the hearts and minds of their fans.

These small shows set the stage for something bigger. Starting in October, they'll tear through Europe, hitting 19 cities. These include Oslo, Berlin, and Paris, and the tour will conclude on December 6 in Stockholm.

Then, it's back to the UK for four massive shows in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, and London. The British firebrands Yard Act will open every show. 

Touring with The Rolling Stones years ago inspired The Hives to keep playing. Initially, the band only planned to release three albums. They said that The Rolling Stones seemed to be having lots of fun, and they wanted to do the same thing in the future. The tour schedule is available through The Hives' website, and tickets are on sale now.

The HivesThe Rolling Stones
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Cover of the Spinal Tap album 'The End Continues'; Elton John speaks onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City.
MusicSpinal Tap Announce New Album, Release Duet with Elton JohnErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Bruce Springsteen performs during the 2012 Light of Day Concert Series
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 31Dan Teodorescu
Dave Grohl performs with Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California; Trent Reznor introduces inductees The Cure onstage at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City.
MusicFoo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails Swap DrummersErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect