Yungblud Emerges as Frontrunner to Play Ozzy Osbourne in Possible Biopic

Casting speculations swirl as Birmingham prepares to bid farewell to its native son, Ozzy Osbourne, who died at 76. People now put Yungblud at 11/10 odds to play this metal icon in a future film. The British musician tops a list of stars who might step into Ozzy's shoes.

At 7/4 odds, Johnny Depp sits in second place, with Joaquin Phoenix right behind at 2/1. The odds stack up with Jared Leto at 5/2, Leo Woodall at 3/1, and Joseph Quinn at 7/2. Quinn's stock rises thanks to his upcoming role as George Harrison in a Beatles film.

On July 30 at 1 p.m., the streets of Birmingham filled with music. In a commemorative parade, the Bostin Brass band marched down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bridge, where fans built a shrine of flowers. This event took place just before Ozzy's private family funeral on the same day.

According to The Mirror, Birmingham's Lord Mayor, Zafar Iqbal MBE, JP, said, "Ozzy was more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham. It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.

The list stretches on with Tony Cavalero (4/1), Charlie Hunnam (9/2), and James McAvoy (5/1). Matt Smith rounds out the top picks at 6/1. Jack Lowden, Iwan Rheon, Caleb Landry Jones, Fred Hechinger, and Denzel Washington fill the remaining slots.