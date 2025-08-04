Pick Pauly’s Pockets: With Tickets to Mudvayne and Age of Chivalry

What do you get when you mix face-melting metal with full-on medieval mayhem? The wildest double-feature weekend of your year, and we’re giving you the keys to it.

Xtreme Radio’s Pick Pauly’s Pocket contest is hooking you up with a killer prize package: two tickets to Mudvayne: L.D. 50 25th Anniversary Tour at Pearl Concert Theater on September 26, and two passes to the legendary Age of Chivalry Renaissance Fair at Sunset Park on October 10. All you have to do is lock in with Pauly, weekdays from 5pm to 6pm, catch the keyword, enter it below and you’re in the running!

This isn’t your average giveaway. This is an all-out experience:

🎸 Mudvayne live at Pearl: Loud. Unfiltered. A raw celebration of 25 years of sonic chaos. With Chad Gray's unmistakable vocals, Greg Tribbett on crushing riffs, and a pit full of fans ready to lose themselves in the sound, this night is built for those who never outgrew their love for real, heavy music.

⚔️ The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Fair: Trade your hoodie for chainmail and get lost in a world of knights, jesters, jousts, and epic eats. With over 100 vendors, live music, fire breathers, and interactive guilds, you’re stepping into a fully immersive medieval village. Yes, there will be mead. And yes, you’ll want to stay all day.

How To Enter:

Listen to Pauly weekdays from 5pm – 6pm on X 107.5

weekdays from on X 107.5 Catch the daily keyword

Enter it below with your info

Click Submit and get ready to rage or ren-fest like royalty

You’re not just attending, you’re experiencing it. And it all starts by picking Pauly’s pocket.