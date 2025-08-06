Jack Osbourne Shares Video Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

ContestsEvents
Jack Osbourne greets fans as he arrives to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne as the funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England.
Jack Osbourne shared a video tribute to his father, Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22 at the age of 76.

The video features photos and other video clips of Jack and Ozzy through the years. It also shows Ozzy with Jack's children, making it very clear how much he loved being a grandfather. The entire video is set to "So Tired," a ballad featured on Ozzy's 1983 studio album Bark at the Moon.

On top of the video, Jack wrote a very sweet caption for it. He begins, "I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’ll keep this short because he hated long, rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was lucky and blessed to be part of a very small group who got to call him 'Dad.' My heart is heavy with sadness and sorrow, but also full of love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man, and I know what a blessing that is."

Jack concluded, "I think this quote best describes him. Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body… but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!' That was my dad. He lived — and he lived fully. I love you, Dad."

Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death

Yesterday (August 5), it was confirmed by The New York Times that Ozzy Osbourne died from a heart attack. Osbourne's death certificate was submitted to a registry in London by his daughter, Aimée Osbourne.

The outlet obtained the death certificate on August 5 and quoted the exact cause of death as, "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).” (On his death certificate, Osbourne's occupation was listed as "Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend.")

The New York Times further notes that Osbourne received emergency treatment at his Buckinghamshire, England estate via an air ambulance. The air ambulance later took the music icon to the nearby Harefield Hospital in Uxbridge, England.

