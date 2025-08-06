Las Vegas Recovery Program Achieves 98% Success Rate While Supporting 80 Residents

Sober Homiez, a Las Vegas-based outreach program founded in 2019 by Paul Marino, continues to have an incredible impact, helping those suffering from addiction and homelessness recover. The program is currently the home of 80 people who are committed to being sober and has a success rate of 98% keeping the program participants sober.

The initiative was inspired by Marino's own journey through addiction and incarceration. “I came from rock bottom. Literally, poverty in my life, making mistakes in my life. In and out of the prison system the majority of my life,” Marino said.

Sober Homiez provides housing and recovery support for men, women, children, families, and survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking. It operates seven sober living homes in Las Vegas and one in Pahrump. In smaller communities like Pahrump, where resources are limited, Marino has partnered with Lieutenant Harry Williams of the Nye County Sheriff's Office to offer vital services.

“It was nice because in Pahrump it's a smaller community, so there's not a lot of programs,” Lieutenant Williams said. “As a law enforcement officer in Pahrump, you'd see someone on the street and you wouldn't have a place for them.”

Many former participants now work for Sober Homiez, using their experiences to assist others on similar paths. Among them is Rodney Gillis, who shared his struggles after a decade in prison. “In 2020, I came out of prison after doing 10 years. Unfortunately, slipped up to where I found myself homeless again,” Gillis said. “I was on the street for about two years. Of course, during that time, I ended up relapsing back into my drug addiction.”

Another participant, Eddie Leon, highlighted the importance of authentic support during recovery, contrasting it with the lack of help from supposed friends in his past.

The program has also helped individuals like Richard Schultz obtain jobs, vehicles, and long-term stability while maintaining sobriety.