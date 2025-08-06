New Book Tells Stories Behind Every Oasis Song

Two music writers have written a book uncovering the tales of each Oasis track. Hamish MacBain and Ted Kessler's "A Sound So Very Loud: The Inside Story Of Every Oasis Song" shows how the music came to life and shaped rock history.

"We were planning to do this prior to the reunion, but no one believes us now!" MacBain said, according to NME. The idea for the book came when he spotted teens on the Tube singing "I Hope, I Think, I Know," a lesser-known cut from Be Here Now.

The writers first crossed paths with the band back in '94, when Oasis was still playing in small clubs. MacBain stuck around, writing their final tour book and text for the "Be Here Now" re-release.

The writing duo points out that many great Oasis songs are virtually unknown to the public. Among these hidden tracks, "Let's All Make Believe" shines bright as a B-side to "Go Let It Out." MacBain's top pick from the lesser-known songs is "Pass Me Down The Wine," which he calls Liam's finest work as a songwriter.

The timing couldn't be better. As the pages hit shelves, Oasis storms back on stages across Europe. They've rocked Cardiff's big stadium and lit up Manchester's Heaton Park. Next up: Wembley Stadium, with more shows set for Edinburgh, Dublin, and across the Atlantic.