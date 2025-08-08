$1.99 Margaritas At Station Casinos Bring Back The Flavor Of Old Vegas
Remember when $5 blackjack tables and cheap drinks were the norm in Las Vegas?
Station Casinos is tapping into that nostalgia — one frosty margarita at a time.
Starting Friday, participating Station Casinos properties will be serving up $1.99 frozen margaritas made with Sauza Tequila. And if you like your drinks with a little more kick, you can make it a double for just $2 more.
According to the press release, here’s where to get them:
- Santa Fe Station: Race & Sports, Iguana Bar, Chrome, Bowling, Bingo
- Boulder Station: Race & Sports, Cigar Bar, Brewers, Kixx
- Sunset Station: Gaudi Bar, Seville bar, Rosalitas, Race & Sports, Bowling
- Palace Station: Race & Sports, Trackside, Casino
- Green Valley Ranch: Race & Sports, SIP, Side Bar, Polaris
- Red Rock: Race & Sports, Rocks, Polaris, Bowling
- Durango: Race & Sports, DRNK x 2, Side Bar
- Wildfire, Barley’s, and The Greens Casinos
Taste of "Old Vegas" Is Back With Station Casinos' New Dollar Margaritas
This promotion comes at a time when tourism numbers are at a steep decline. According to NPR, Las Vegas has seen a decline in visitor numbers over the last six months. In June 2025, Vegas saw 400,000 fewer visitors compared to the same time last year.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported that in June, "Reflecting the broader backdrop of persistent economic uncertainty and weaker consumer confidence, compounded by a slower convention month," Las Vegas saw a decrease of 11% in Year-Over-Year and hosted about 3 million visitors. Along with this, hotel occupancy was at 78.7%. Compared to the same month last year, occupancy was 6.5 percentage points lower
On social media, many people have expressed their dissatisfaction with Vegas prices and outlandish hidden fees such as "service charges" or "resort fees." Hopefully, the move from Stations Casinos will start a trend across other Vegas properties to attract people to spend and play.