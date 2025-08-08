$1.99 Margaritas At Station Casinos Bring Back The Flavor Of Old Vegas

Remember when $5 blackjack tables and cheap drinks were the norm in Las Vegas?

Station Casinos is tapping into that nostalgia — one frosty margarita at a time.

Starting Friday, participating Station Casinos properties will be serving up $1.99 frozen margaritas made with Sauza Tequila. And if you like your drinks with a little more kick, you can make it a double for just $2 more.

According to the press release, here’s where to get them:

Santa Fe Station: Race & Sports, Iguana Bar, Chrome, Bowling, Bingo

Race & Sports, Iguana Bar, Chrome, Bowling, Bingo Boulder Station : Race & Sports, Cigar Bar, Brewers, Kixx

: Race & Sports, Cigar Bar, Brewers, Kixx Sunset Station: Gaudi Bar, Seville bar, Rosalitas, Race & Sports, Bowling

Gaudi Bar, Seville bar, Rosalitas, Race & Sports, Bowling Palace Station : Race & Sports, Trackside, Casino

: Race & Sports, Trackside, Casino Green Valley Ranch: Race & Sports, SIP, Side Bar, Polaris

Race & Sports, SIP, Side Bar, Polaris Red Rock: Race & Sports, Rocks, Polaris, Bowling

Race & Sports, Rocks, Polaris, Bowling Durango: Race & Sports, DRNK x 2, Side Bar

Race & Sports, DRNK x 2, Side Bar Wildfire, Barley’s, and The Greens Casinos

This promotion comes at a time when tourism numbers are at a steep decline. According to NPR, Las Vegas has seen a decline in visitor numbers over the last six months. In June 2025, Vegas saw 400,000 fewer visitors compared to the same time last year.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported that in June, "Reflecting the broader backdrop of persistent economic uncertainty and weaker consumer confidence, compounded by a slower convention month," Las Vegas saw a decrease of 11% in Year-Over-Year and hosted about 3 million visitors. Along with this, hotel occupancy was at 78.7%. Compared to the same month last year, occupancy was 6.5 percentage points lower