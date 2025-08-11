Arctic Monkeys Create Bang Bang Recordings, Fueling New Album Rumors

On August 6, the four members of Arctic Monkeys started Bang Bang Recordings LLP. Their names are now part of the company's official UK records. The Arctic Monkeys' website got a makeover as well. The group replaced The Car artwork with a simple signup page for news updates. This shift marks their first major change since the record's 2022 release. Arctic Monkeys also removed music store items from their homepage.

The band plans studio time this November and a summer tour in 2026. Many people are speculating about a potential new album, but there's been no confirmation of new music or a return by the group.

Since their final Dublin show in 2023, the stage has stayed dark. While most stayed quiet, Nick O'Malley joined forces with Tom Rowley for one Sheffield performance in June.

Alex Turner made his first public showing at London's Music Week Awards in May. He stepped up to give The Strat Award to Ian McAndrew, who guides the band's path.

Pelle Almqvist from The Hives shared thoughts on their sound: "I think they should do what feels right. I think everything they've done has been good, it's just different genres. ... They're doing what they feel like they should be doing, and that's all there is to it. I like all their stuff, basically," he said per Music Week.