Fall Out Boy Hit ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’ Hits 20-Year Mark With Eight-Times Platinum Status

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) said that Fall Out Boy's hit, "Sugar, We're Goin Down," struck Platinum eight times, twenty years after its release. This means the band sold eight million copies of this popular song. Few rock songs from the 2000s can match these numbers, and the album, 2005's From Under the Cork Tree, went double-Platinum.

Patrick Stump, the lead singer, shared the track's origins on the Song Exploder podcast, pulling back the curtain on this defining hit. He said, "So, 'Sugar' was built around this really gentle kind of verse. ... It was kind of about a couple falling apart." Stump also described the band's creative process and elaborated on the formation of Fall Out Boy. The music flowed from his pen, and bassist Pete Wentz crafted the words that stayed in fans' minds. The episode traces each beat from start to finish, and a simple demo transforms into pure gold, note by note.

At the twenty-year mark, fans can witness the birth of this chart-topping anthem and see exactly what makes it tick. Raw studio cuts on Song Exploder spill fresh secrets, and the bare bones of the vocals and instruments stand alone. Each piece shows how the puzzle fits, and listeners can hear an original verse that didn't make it to the final recording. This track shot them straight to stardom. Now, twenty years later, they still pack venues. On May 24, the band rocked the Boston Calling stage, proving their staying power.