Good Charlotte Makes Comeback: New Album ‘Motel Du Cap’ Drops After 7-Year Break

Good Charlotte has stormed back after seven quiet years with Motel Du Cap, their eighth album release. The band delivered 13 tracks, helped by producers Jordan Fish and Zakk Cervini. Stars…

Dan Teodorescu
Benji Madden of Good Charlotte performs with Luke Combs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Good Charlotte has stormed back after seven quiet years with Motel Du Cap, their eighth album release.

The band delivered 13 tracks, helped by producers Jordan Fish and Zakk Cervini. Stars like Wiz Khalifa joined in, along with fresh voices Zeph, Luke Borchelt, and Petti Hendrix.

"We did the old school show up, write a song a day and record it. And that's kind of how we made all of our early records," said Joel Madden, according to Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

The original crew, comprised of Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Paul Thomas, and Billy Martin, has sold more than 11 million records worldwide since 1995.

The album's first two singles are "Rejects" and "Stepper." The raw sound of "Rejects" comes from keeping first-take guitar riffs and vocal tracks.

"I'm 46 years old. When I go on stage, I wanna be 46 on stage. I don't want to be 22," Madden shared about their current approach.

Arena shows kick off in early 2026. Meanwhile, fans can see them at Maryland's Oceans Calling and Sacramento's Aftershock this fall. 

Those who want to meet the band can stop by Rough Trade Below at Rockefeller Plaza, NYC, on August 9 at 3 p.m. They'll answer questions and sign albums.

