Join us for the PREMIERE of this new monthly event, Planet the 13th Night Market. Enjoy local vibes on the 13th of each month! DATE / TIME & GRAND OPENING:…

Join us for the PREMIERE of this new monthly event, Planet the 13th Night Market. Enjoy local vibes on the 13th of each month!

DATE / TIME & GRAND OPENING: Wednesday, August 13th: 6-10 pm. Will recur on the 13th of each month. NOTE: Hours will shift according to the day of the week. If the 13th falls on a weekday, the event will be held from 6-10 pm. If the 13th falls on a weekend, the event will be held from 3-9 pm.

LOCATION: Inside the stunning Planet 13 Entertainment Complex at 2548 W Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas.

INFORMATION: FREE and open to the public. NOTE: Over 21 event.

FEATURING: Local Artists + Activations + Food Trucks + Live Music + Charity Raffle - August raffle benefits: The Animal Foundation

