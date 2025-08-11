Join us for the PREMIERE of this new monthly event, Planet the 13th Night Market. Enjoy local vibes on the 13th of each month!

DATE / TIME & GRAND OPENING: Wednesday, August 13th: 6-10 pm. Will recur on the 13th of each month. NOTE: Hours will shift according to the day of the week. If the 13th falls on a weekday, the event will be held from 6-10 pm. If the 13th falls on a weekend, the event will be held from 3-9 pm.